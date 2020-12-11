Jake and Jamie Hyland were released from Harborview Medical Center after being caught in the Cold Springs Fire and losing their toddler and unborn child.
Family members telling KHQ that they were released about a month ago.
In the last update on the family's GoFundMe page, organizer Tammie Mabry writes, "We are beyond amazed at how far that Jake and Jamie both have come over the past two months... Both Jake and Jamie are overwhelmed with this GoFundMe community and ALL of the people that have gathered around them during this time."
In September, the Hyland family was trapped by the Cold Springs Fire near the Columbia River in Okanogan County while planning to spend the weekend camping.
They suffered serious burns across at least 50 percent of their bodies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.