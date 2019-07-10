Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer will officially have a shot at some redemption, returning to the game show stage this fall.
Holzhauer will compete in the 2019 "Tournament of Champions" along with 14 other competitors, airing this November.
Other competitors include Josh Hill, Washingtonian Ryan Fenster, Kyle Jones, Anneke Garcia, College Tournament winner Dhruv Gaur and Teachers Tournament winner Francois Barcomb.
Receiving the final spot in the Tournament of Champions is Emma Boettcher, the player that ended Holzhauer's run at 32 games and $2,464,216.
"This fall, America's most famous librarian is overdue for a rematch," Holzhauer tweeted along with the hashtag #JeopardyJames2.
He wittingly followed up in another tweet: "Am I eager for revenge? You Boettcher a** I am."
Holzhauer looks to come back with a vengeance in pursuit of the $250,000 prize on the show that will air on KHQ. During his dominant run, he averaged $76,944 in winnings per game and had a 97-percent accuracy on responses and Final Jeopardy!