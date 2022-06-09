The January 6th Congressional Special Committee hearings are underway.

Before you click to watch the stream of the network coverage, please be aware we expect these hearings to include testimony and video played as evidence, to include graphic images and profanity.

The network will NOT be altering any of the images or profanities that may occur.

There will be a label on the screen to warn viewers.

There will also be verbal announcements during network coverage.

Coverage is expected to last until 7pm.   KHQ Local News will immediately follow network with local news coverage.   Jeopardy will be seen at 9pm, followed by Wheel of Fortune, at 9:30 on KHQ.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!