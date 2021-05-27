BOISE, Idaho - Lieutenant Governor of Idaho Janice McGeachin, who according to her Twitter is fulfilling her duty to act as governor, has signed an executive order banning mask mandates in the state.
"Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state," McGeachin tweeted Thursday morning.
According to Gov. Brad Little's office, he wasn't aware of the executive order ahead of time.
Little's office said it's reviewing the executive order and an expanded statement will be made available after a more thorough review of the order is complete. Right now, Gov. Little is out of town meeting with other Republican governors.
"Governor Little has never put in place a statewide mask mandate," Little's office said. "Throughout the pandemic, Governor Little has been committed to protecting the health and safety of the people of Idaho and has emphasized the importance of Idahoans choosing to protect our neighbors and loved ones and keeping our economy and schools open. "
KHQ has contacted Coeur d'Alene Schools because they have several mask mandates in place, including one at Lake City High School that's supposed to be in place through the end of the year. We haven't heard back from them yet.