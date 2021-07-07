...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND
AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES INTO
THE COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather
Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone
676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade
Valleys (Zone 677), Fire Weather Zone 680 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 680) and Fire Weather
Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682).
* Thunderstorms: Scattered dry thunderstorms are expected
Wednesday morning.
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized
gusts to 35 mph around Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Vantage.
* Relative Humidities: 14 to 24 percent in the valleys and 25 to
45 percent over the higher terrain.
* Impacts: New fire starts in the morning followed by hot, dry,
and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&