Japan hangs mannequins from Tokyo Tower during paint job

There are some unusual new inhabitants at Tokyo Tower that have residents taking a second glance.
They look like three workers high above the ground, but a closer look reveals they are mannequins.
The mannequins are clothed in workers outfits complete with helmets.
The move is to let people know that the structure is being repainted. The overhead workers have been surprising some visitors.
The tower gets a new coat once every five years.
The repainting takes 20 workers about a year and a half to complete.