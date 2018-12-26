The Japanese government decided Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission and restart commercial whaling next July.
Although the government decided on the withdrawal at a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the announcement was delayed by one day to explain its action to concerned countries.
Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the nation has sought ways to conduct sustainable whaling for more than 30 years, but failed to find common ground with anti-whaling countries.
He added that September's IWC meeting made clear that pro and anti-whaling countries cannot find common ground.
Japan will be hunting for whales only in its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.
Meanwhile, the Australian government said it is "extremely disappointed" with Japan's decision.