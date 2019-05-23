Japanese company producing spicy fish cola

Cola unlike any you've ever imagined. It's pink, it's fizzy, it's spicy mentaiko flavor.
Mentaiko are walleye pollack roe fish eggs. They are served salted and spiced with red pepper.
It is one of the latest creations of Kimura Beverage. The Shizuoka beverage maker markets other drinks made using local ingredients, like eel, curry or melon bread cola.
The company spent a year developing the drink, but getting rid of the fishy flavor was a challenge.
The goal was to sell the drink in Fukuoka, which is famous for the fish eggs.
The company markets more than 100 kinds of drinks and exports to 40 countries like the US and Australia.
if the company has its way, a taste of Shizuoka may be coming soon to a store near you.