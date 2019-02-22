SAGAMIHARA, Japan - Some nifty maneuvering by a Japanese technical crew gets a probe onto an asteroid and it took samples from it.
The Hayabusa 2 touched down Friday on a speeding asteroid named Ryugu, more than 186 million miles from earth.
Japan's aerospace exploration agency made the vehicle, also known as a "Falcon", do some nimble shifting to find the right place to touch down.
Once down, it fired a small projectile into the surface in order to stir up particles that scientists hope the spacecraft will bring back to earth for analysis.
This is the second successful landing by Japan on an asteroid.
Another probe brought back dust from the asteroid Itokawa in 2005.