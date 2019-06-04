Jason Mraz & Raining Jane will be performing in downtown Spokane this fall.
"This fall, Raining Jane and I will play a short limited run in theatres, celebrating our constant friendship with new material and familiar favorites," Mraz said in description of the tour on Facebook.
The tour will make a stop in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this week, including fan pre-sale Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT and Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT.
Mraz & Raining Jane will make multiple stops around the Pacific Northwest, including Eugene, Ore. (Oct. 30), Portland, Ore. (Nov. 1), Missoula (Nov. 3), multiple Canada stops (Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver BC) and two shows in Seattle (Nov. 9-10).