Jayme Closs' Kidnapper to Face Wisconsin Judge for Sentencing Friday

Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and killing her parents, will be sentenced today in Barron County, WI.
Members of Jayme's family are expected to read victim impact statements regarding Patterson's actions.
21-year-old Patterson pleaded guilty to murdering Closs' parents last October before kidnapping her.
Closs was found alive on January 10 after escaping from the cabin where Patterson imprisoned her for 88 days.
Patterson faces a mandatory life term in prison. He will go before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Wisconsin time.