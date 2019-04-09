Jeffrey the Camel strolls through Michigan PetSmart

Jeffrey the camel strolled through the aisles of a New Era, Michigan PetSmart. 

A pet store in Michigan had an unusual animal come visit recently.

Jeffrey is an Arabian camel that lives at Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo in New Era, Michigan.

The farm posted this video of Jeffrey going on a field trip to a PetSmart in this past Sunday.

Shoppers were surprised and excited to see a giant camel wandering around the store!

PetSmart doesn't usually allow non-traditional pets to accompany their owners shopping, but they made an exception for Jeffrey.

