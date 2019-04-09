Jeffrey the Camel strolls through Michigan PetSmart

A pet store in Michigan had an unusual animal come visit recently.
Jeffrey the camel strolled through the aisles of a New Era, Michigan PetSmart.
Jeffrey is an Arabian camel that lives at Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo in New Era, Michigan.
The farm posted this video of Jeffrey going on a field trip to a PetSmart in this past Sunday.
Shoppers were surprised and excited to see a giant camel wandering around the store!
PetSmart doesn't usually allow non-traditional pets to accompany their owners shopping, but they made an exception for Jeffrey.