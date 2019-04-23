A "Jeopardy!" contestant on an impressive run is currently setting records, on his way to breaking more and even out-earning host Alex Trebek on a per-episode basis.
James Holzhauer's winnings from Monday night's show of $90,812 put him at $942,738 during his active 13-episode run. Holzhauer's average daily winnings of over $72,000 put him well on pace to break the record of total winnings of $2.5 million, set by Ken Jennings in 2004.
In fact, Holzhauer could break the record in half the time it took for Jennings. Jennings earned 74 consecutive wins while averaging around $34,000 an episode. Holzhauer's average doubles that, as in the midst of his run he now owns the top six single-day winning records, including three over the $100,000 mark.
Holzhauer's run could be making the game show accountant's tremble, according to CNBC and The Atlantic. The show payout averages around $20,000 per single-game normally.
“Typically, for a long-running show the prize budget is determined by way of averages of what has been won in the past,” Bob Boden, former head of programming at Game Show Network, told The Atlantic. “James’ performance, I’m sure, is causing grief for an accountant somewhere.”
While some shows take out insurance policies, Boden believes Jeopardy doesn't have one and allocates more of its budget to on-air talent and production crews. Longtime host Trebek makes $10 million a year, and the Atlantic predicts Holzhauer is "currently out-earning even the show’s host on a per-episode basis."