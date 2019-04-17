Jeopardy! contestant on the road to breaking all time record

BURBANK, Calif. - Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer has been dominating on the show, breaking several records and he's on his way to possibly breaking the biggest record of them all.
So far, the 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has won more than $556,00.
Holzhauer is now second only to Ken Jennings, the current all-time winner whose historic 74-game winning streak yielded $2,520,700 back in 2004.
In an interview with NBC's Natalie Morales, Jennings gave his thoughts on Holzhauer.
"This guy's playing a whole different game. Starting at the bottom of the board so he has all the money in the world when he needs to wager it. There's just an incredible amount of confidence and swagger, and I salute it. I want to see how far this guy can go."