Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
"I'm going to fight this," Trebek said in a video on Twitter.
A Message from Alex Trebek:
"I'm going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also," Trebek said. "I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."
"I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years," Trebek wittingly added.
Trebek, 78, has been hosting Jeopardy! since 1984.
Fellow game-show host Pat Sajak shared his thoughts with Trebek and his family.
The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek's struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.