WATCH: Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer
  • Rob Curry

Alex Trebek announced he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer 

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I'm going to fight this," Trebek said in a video on Twitter.

"I'm going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also," Trebek said. "I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

"I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years," Trebek wittingly added.

Trebek, 78, has been hosting Jeopardy! since 1984.

This is a developing story.

Fellow game-show host Pat Sajak shared his thoughts with Trebek and his family.

