Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he's "feeling good" as shooting wraps on show's 35th season

BURBANK, Calif. - Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he's feeling good as shooting wraps on the show's 35th season.
"I've always tried to be straight with you, and I'm not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy," Trebek said in a video released on the Jeopardy! social media pages Wednesday.
Trebek continued to say that he and the staff on the show are already working on the next season.
"So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff," he said.
The 78-year-old host announced back in March that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.