Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek appeared in a video Thursday thanking all the people who've wished him well after he announced that he has pancreatic cancer.
In the video, which was posted to the Jeopardy! Facebook page, Trebek said hundreds of thousands of people have sent him cards, emails, texts and letters.
He's heard from former contestants, including Watson, the IBM computer that appeared on the show sent him a get well card.
"Now, obviously, I won't be able to respond to all of you individually, but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive. And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered. I am extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me."
Trebek concludes the video by saying, "I'm a lucky guy."
Trebek announced on March 6 that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old host said he intends to fight the disease and continue working.