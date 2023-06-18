SPOKANE, Wash. — Jerrall Haynes, Spokane's first civil rights director, hasn't had it easy in his climb to the top.
In 2015, Haynes got his start in local government when he served on the Spokane Public Schools board and was elected its president in 2019. In September of 2021, Mayor Nadine Woodward hired Haynes as Spokane's first civil rights coordinator.
However, throughout the past two years of being in that position, Haynes found that it was next to impossible to be the sole coordinator of civil rights in Spokane.
According to an interview posted with the Spokesman-Review, Haynes claimed that he was filling the roles of three different people. "I was the office, essentially," Haynes said.
After pushing for years to fully establish the office of civil rights, Haynes was at last chosen for the job of civil rights director this June.
With new jurisdiction, Haynes now plans to staff the rest of the office among other initiatives.