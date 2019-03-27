Jersey Mike's Subs Donating 100% of Profits to Children's Literacy Program Wednesday

Watch again

Skipping your packed lunch could help benefit the Spokane community Wednesday. Jersey Mike's is donating 100 percent of their profits from any sub purchased to Providence Scared Heart Hospital to benefit children's literacy.

Providence Scared Heart Hospital said more than half of children entering kindergarten in Washington State do not have the skills it takes to thrive in a school environment. Buying a sandwich at Jersey Mike's today helps purchase books for children through the "Reach Out and Read" program.

Doctors at Providence Scared Heart Hospital give children books to take home after well-care visits through the program. Last year, Jersey Mike's gave $14,000 to the hospital.

If you're interested in helping out the cause, there are two Jersey Mike's locations in Spokane. One is on Regal and the Palouse Highway. The other is in Northtown Square on Division.