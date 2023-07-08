KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to a jet ski explosion on Lake Coeur d'Alene injuring one.
Around 5:00 p.m. on July 6, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Coeur d’ Alene Tribal Police and the Worley Fire Department responded to the Blackrock Marina in Rockford Bay for a personal watercraft explosion.
A man was reported to have filled up his Kawasaki jet ski, started it and when using the throttle the jet ski exploded throwing him into the water.
The man's daughter was with him on another jet ski, she jumped into the water to help him until emergency personnel arrived.
The man was injured due to the explosion and was transported to Kootenai Health for non-life threatening injuries.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office would like to remind drivers that prior to starting a jet ski you need to ventilate the engine compartment by removing the seat for at least four minutes. This allows fumes to dissipate from the hull of the watercraft and prevents combustion.