SPOKANE, Wash. - The charity Jewels Helping Hands, which had been put in charge of operating Spokane's newest warming center, has been asked to vacate the location as an evaluation is conducted.
According to the City of Spokane, the evaluation is proceeding after "an additional serious concern related to the background of one of the nonprofit's corporate officers has been raise to the City."
Initial concerns were raised regarding founder Jason Green's background with embezzlement. However, according to the City, the new concerns are regarding a separate case.
"The goal is to ensure that vulnerable citizens and taxpayer dollars are protected," the City said in a press release.
The City is still aiming to have the South Cannon facility open no later than November 22.
Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands, gave the following statement:
"The allegations are false and we have not violated any part of our contract. We will continue running operations as planned until our contract has been pulled or recognized as broken. We are going to focus solely on helping the homeless people that are sleeping on the streets as of this moment."
The South Cannon Center is expected to serve 60 to 80 adults initially and up to 120 over time.
