SPOKANE, Wash. - Jewels Helping Hands has moved their warming shelter out of the Woman's Club of Spokane building.
Jewels Helping Hands had been operating a homeless shelter in the Woman's Club building since early March. According to the Woman's Club, they never agreed to it.
Board President Joshua Awesome said keys to the building were given to Jewels Helping Hands for an inspection with the fire department to see if the building could be utilized as a warming shelter.
Awesome said he never got the keys back.
According to founder of Jewels Helping Hands, Julie Garcia, the two groups signed a contract.
In a Facebook post by Julie Garcia, she wrote, "How it ended was crazy but the experience as a whole was amazing. So many folks were safe, happy and connected with resources in our time. So many got housing and a few rekindled family relationships."
And that's a wrap! All done, all cleaned and all guests found a place to exist for time being. To JHH new employees, you all killed it. This center ran smoother than any I have had before. Kudos, we appreciate you all and look forward to our future adventures. Our time at the Women's Club was amazing. How it ended was crazy but the experience as a whole was amazing. So many folks were safe, happy and connected with resources in our time. So many got housing and a few rekindled family relationships. Many people who's health was a barrier, healed and had proper medical care and treatment thanks to our street medical doctors/heros. I am more than impressed with the care taken of the building from our guests. Weird thing happens when someone feels heard, welcome and part of community, they take ownership and participate. This was their temporary home and they treated it as such. This place looks better than when we opened and all repairs JHH was responsible for were done and completed. Very blessed to have acquired some new amazing volunteers from the neighborhood and saw a lot of community partners step in and step up to help. Now for some much needed rest and then on to our next adventure. #lovespokane#teamjewels#community#communitysolutions