Jewels Helping Hands' warming center is now able to take up to 80 people after the City of Spokane fixed the facility, bringing it up to code.
According to Jewels Helping Hands' Executive Director Julie Garcia, they will start housing people at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
Before the updates were completed, the warming center was only allowed to take 30 people.
Jewels Helping Hands' facility opened on Saturday and had to turn away dozens of people due to the facility not being up to code.
