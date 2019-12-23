Jewels Helping Hands has a new and improved way to help people in need stay clean and warm this winter.
Staff said a brand new, insulated shower trailer was donated to the organization by a couple who only wanted to be identified as Jim and Jane. The trailer is designed to provide warm showers in cold climates, and uses propane, solar power and electricity.
Jewels Helping Hands executive director Julie Garcia said the new trailer is thousands of pounds lighter than their old one. She said it will allow the shelter to serve the needs of more people in the Spokane area.
"I just want people to know how important showers are in our homeless community," Garcia said. "The lack of showers, especially for those who aren't staying in shelters, they really don't have access to very many showers throughout our city."
Garcia said people in need are welcome to come take up to a 20 minute shower, even if they aren't staying at the shelter. She said the trailer will be taken to camps and other locations when needed, but will mainly stay at the shelter.
The current plan is to offer showers Monday through Saturday. Jewels Helping Hands will provide soap, shampoo and clean clothes when needed.
Jewels Helping Hands is seeking a nonprofit in the Spokane Valley area to take their old shower trailer and help more people access hygienic resources.
