SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope looks much different than it did just a few months ago, and with the city announcing its closing date on June 30, Julie Garcia of Jewels Helping Hands says this date allows them to move campers both humanely and compassionately.
Garcia has been helping campers find housing since the beginning of Camp Hope. She says it's good this chapter is closing adding that the City of Spokane was a real help towards the camps closure.
"They were willing to come to the table and make that date as flexible as we possibly could," said Garcia.
Spokane's Communications Director, Brian Coddington, says this is a long time coming, especially for local businesses and residents of the area.
"For the businesses and the employees who have been using that neighborhood, it's an opportunity for closure for them to have a date certain to be able to know that things are going to move forward in their life and their businesses that have been impacted for the past many, many, many months will have some closure to that," said Coddington.
Steve Liberty, the owner of Liberty Tire Pros says he is nervous about this change, "I'm actually kind of for the way it is right now. I wouldn't mind if they left it and they left it between 50 and 80 people and they still had security and their bathrooms. I have no problem with them being there."
Liberty says that he worries he'll have to add his own to protect his business without the security measures that Camp Hope had in place.
For Garcia, this new phase is about looking to the future and continuing to help existing campers find a home. Although, she says this falls on organizations and the campers themselves, "everyone here is engaged with their peers and their housing navigators and headed towards some kind of housing option."
Garcia added that Camp Hope will be entirely vacant before June 30, leaving them additional time to assist in housing campers if needed.