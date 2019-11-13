SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a spokesperson for Jewels Helping Hands, the non-profit agency which was awarded a $740,000 contract with the city of Spokane to run a homeless warming shelter on Cannon Street, is close to completing the three requirements it needs to move forward with the contract.
Tanya Riordan said they have now provided the city with the required insurance policy. They are now working with the city to develop a data reporting system and a policy and procedure agreement to define operations. Those two items have not yet been completed, but Riordan said they are close.
She said the goal is to open soon, but at this time there, is no official start date. She said the city is aiming to finish improvements on the Cannon Street building by November 22, and may be done with those improvements before that date.
However, that does not equate to an opening date. Opening will be soon after the improvements are completed, if everything goes as planned.
