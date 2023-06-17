ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Jim Tweto, a prominent figure in aviation known for his role on the Discovery Channel series "Flying Wild Alaska", died yesterday alongside an outdoor guide from Idaho in a plane crash in Western Alaska.
According to Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Daily News, the aircraft "was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing" near the coastal village of Shaktoolik. Troopers were able to recover both men's bodies from the site of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board stated that they will be investigating the crash and its cause.
Tweto died at 68 years old, while Shane Reynolds—the outdoor guide from Orofino, Idaho—died at 45 years old.