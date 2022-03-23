SPOKANE, Wash. - Jimmy Fallon's infamous challenge for Zags fans after he picked them to win it all in the NCAA Tournament has gone viral locally, to say the least.
The Tonight Show sent Gonzaga students rowdy rags and asked them, with 11:35 left on the clock (which is the time The Tonight Show starts), to sing a Spice Girl parody called "Gonzaga-zay-a!"
Zags fans didn't disappoint, and now, Fallon has a new challenge for students during the team's Sweet 16 matchup against Arkansas on Thursday.
We'll let you listen to it for yourself.
We have a new challenge for @ZagMBB at 11:35 during tomorrow’s game 👀 #RowdyRags #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/buKMcPOfsF— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 24, 2022