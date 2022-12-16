Jimmy Kimmel isn't a fan of Washington State University's logo

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Washington State University (WSU) logo is pretty popular nationwide, thanks to its creative use of the school's university acronym to create the image of a cougar.
In fact, the logo won a Reddit competition for the nation's best in a vote on the popular college football subreddit. While the logo may have fans around the country, one popular late-night show host isn't among them.
On Saturday, the Cougars take on the Bulldogs of Fresno State University in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. On Thursday, the bowl's namesake shared he isn't the biggest fan of the logo.
When the Cougars football team paid a visit to Kimmel's studio, the host of the late-night talk show, introduced the team and jokingly mocked the Cougar logo.
He said the logo "looks like either a snail, or a penis got slammed in a car door." The joke didn't seem to elicit the response Kimmel was looking for from the players.
"Uh oh, I think I've angered the team," Kimmel said.
WSU's social media accounts responded to the publicity generated by the segment by sharing details on the history of the logo. It was originally created by Washington State College art student Randall Johnson in 1936. He adapted the logo to include a "U" instead of a "C" when the school changed names in 1959.
The LA Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. You can watch the game on ABC, and stream pre-game and post-game coverage of the game on NonStopLocal.com.