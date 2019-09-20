SPOKANE, Wash. Starting next week, security personnel at Joe Albi stadium will be enforcing their clear bag policy.
This rule has been around for a while, but they haven't felt a need to enforce it before. Here's how it will work.
Students, teens and kids won't be allowed to bring any kind of bag into the stadium.
Parents can only carry clear bags. However, purses, along with blankets, towels and padded seats are still okay to bring in.
While some are in favor of the rule, they still had mixed feelings about it.
"You know it's inevitable. It's just the way it goes as the way society is. I suppose I feel safer but kind of a bummer it has to happen," said Jeff Means, who was watching one of the games at Joe Albi Friday night.
On the other hand, some say people will still sneak in whatever they want.
"Number one, I understand the reason for it. But most importantly, I don't believe it's going to have any significant effect on creating more safety. A criminal is a criminal. He'll find a way," said Roy Abshire who also was attending a Friday night game.