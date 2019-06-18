On Tuesday, presidential candidate Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The Stonewall Inn is located in Greenwich Village and was the site of the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement.
That face when you're surrounded by L🏳️🌈VE. #HappyPride #NYC #Stonewall @JoeBiden @TheStonewallNYC pic.twitter.com/ZzRoYtLZrg— Sara Valenzuela (@SaritaManhattan) June 18, 2019
According to multiple Twitter users, Biden bought a round of beer for everyone at the bar.
During a surprise 40 min stop at NYC's Stonewall Inn with @DrBiden , @JoeBiden bought a round of beer for everyone at the bar. One patron told him she wanted to see if he was actually going to buy a beer for everyone. Biden responded "I always do what I say..."— Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) June 18, 2019