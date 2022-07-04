NEW YORK - He does it again! With an official score of 63 Nathan's Famous Hotdogs, Joey Chestnut just became a 15-time champion of Nathan’s 2022 Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.
Chestnut, 36, couldn't get the hotdogs and buns down quick enough to take a shot at his own 76-hotdog record, but it was more than enough to set the record for most championships won.
The runner up this year was Oxford's Geoffrey Esper with 47.5 hotdogs and buns down. He fell just short of his personal best at 51.
Chestnut has to compete in a boot this year after injuring his leg