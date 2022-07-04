Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner and Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Pend Oreille and Spokane. * WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1040 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Priest River, Newport, Cusick, Oldtown, Bead Lake Campground, Dalkena, Diamond Lake, South Skookum Lake Campground, Usk and Browns Lake Campground. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&