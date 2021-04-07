LEWISTON, Idaho - If you want to to get your hands on the single-dose COVID-19 vaccination, there's a clinic being held in Lewiston, Idaho.
Appointments for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are open and available for later this week.
The clinic will take place on Friday, April 9 at Public Health. According to Public Health, vaccines will be available for anyone 18 and older lives in Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho county.
Public Health also says the Pfizer vaccine will be available, and is available for anyone 16 and older.
You can click to make an appointment or by calling (208) 799-3100.