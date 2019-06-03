Johnsonville has recalled over 95,000 pounds of its Jalapeno Cheddar Ready-to-Eat Smoked Sausage Links due to possible contamination with hard green plastic.
The sausages were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
• 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide and internationally.
The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint regarding green hard plastic in the product. This is a Class I Recall, posing the highest health risk of the three classes by from the USDA.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers should check their refrigerators or freezers, and are urged not to consume these products, either throwing away or returning them to the place of purchase.