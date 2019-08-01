You are invited to join Colville National Forest employees and Smokey Bear as they celebrate his 75th birthday next week.
Smokey Bear turns 75 on Friday, Aug. 9, and you and/or your kiddos can see him in person at multiple locations in Stevens County that day.
Smokey will be available for pictures at the CNF headquarters in Colville from 10-10:30 a.m. and from noon-12:30 p.m. at the Chewelah Farmers Market, weather permitting.
Attendeess can enjoy cake and pick up some Smokey Bear items from 10 a.m.-noon at the Forest Headquarters on 765 South Main in Colville, Wash.
A Forest Service booth at the Chewelah Farmer's Market will offer games and items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chewelah City Park.
Smokey has been teaching generations of children how to prevent wildfires over the last 75 years. His public service advertising campaign, created in 1944, is the longest running in U.S. history.
HIs iconic "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires," slogan has taught generations of children about their roles and responsibilities in wildfire prevention.
For more information, please contact the Colville National Forest Headquarters at (509) 684-7000.
