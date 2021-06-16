SPOKANE, Wash. - Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new "joints for jabs" program to incentivize getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.
Under this new program, Washington's nearly 500 marijuana retailers can hold vaccine clinics and offer a free single, pre-rolled joint to anyone 21 and older who get their vaccine there.
APEX CANNABIS:
- June 17: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- June 18: 1-4 p.m.
- Location: 1325 North Division Street Suite 104 Spokane WA
- Pre-Register: If you pre-register, you'll receive 25% off your purchase following getting the shot
- Walk-In: Appointments are based on availability. Walk-ins receive 15% off your purchase after getting the shot
CANNABIS AND GLASS:
- June 24: 605 E Francis AVE, Spokane WA 99208 from 1-3 p.m.
- June 24: 9403 E Trent AVE, Spokane Valley WA 99206 from 4-7 p.m.
- June 25: 25101 E Appleway AVE, Liberty Lake WA 99019 from 1-7 p.m.