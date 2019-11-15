SPOKANE, Wash. - JoJo Siwa, known for being a Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation, is adding a stop in Spokane during her upcoming tour.
The 16-year-old Siwa added 50 new dates across North America to "Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour," with the show coming to the Spokane Arena on Sunday, March 29.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next week on Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m via Tickets West. There are also pre-sale opportunities through Siawanatorz and American Express early next week. VIP packages will be available as well.
Siwa plans to donate $1 from every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer.
The tour is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents. Her previous tour ranked No. 5 on the Hot Tours Chart according to Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out including seven countries and three continents.
When the news came out Friday morning, some KHQ employees had no idea who Siwa is, but parents of little girls in the newsroom stated it's a pretty big deal. So there's that.
