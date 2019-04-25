GRETNA, Neb. - People usually aren't fans of potholes, but one Nebraska man may owe his life to one.
Omaha TV station WOWT reported that paramedics in the town of Gretna were taking a 59-year-old man to the hospital after his heart started racing at work. FOX10 reports at one point during the drive to the hospital, the man's heart was beating at 200 beats per minute.
A normal resting heart rate for an adult ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute, according to the Mayo Clinic.
But during the drive, the ambulance hit a pothole. Medics told the hospital that the jolt from hitting that pothole managed to get the man's heart rate back to normal.
A physician described it as a rare, but well-described phenomenon.