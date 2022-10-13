SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways.
Whitford's statement says, "Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs."
Neill was appointed to the Bloomsday Board in 2003 and served as Bloomsday President from 2005-2007. In 2018 it was announced that he would take over for long time Race Director Don Kardong, following the 2019 run.
Neill's first two Bloomsdays as Race Director were done virtually due to COVID. In 2022, the race returned to the streets of Spokane, though attendance was down from normal.
In a statement to KHQ, Neill said: "It is with great sadness that I have stepped away from Bloomsday. I love the race, the participants, the volunteers, and Spokane community. I was informed very recently that I would not continue in the role of Bloomsday Race Director but instead fill some other unspecified job with fewer responsibilities. This unexpected news, accompanied by the resignation of two key Board members including our chief legal counsel, were significant factors leading to my departure this past Tuesday morning. It was an honor to serve as the Race Director for what I consider to be the best race in America. I have no other plans or new employment as it was my intention to continue to lead this race and Jr. Bloomsday for many years to come."
KHQ is reaching out to Whitford for further comment.