SPOKANE, Wash. - City Councilmember Jonathan Bingle was censured on Monday, January 31, over his objection to wearing a mask.
Councilman Zach Zappone: “Would you wear a mask if you come into this building?”
Councilman Jonathan Bingle: “I don’t intend to wear a mask but again like I said I am amenable to making out meetings outside our city hall if its making people uncomfortable.”
In an exclusive interview with KHQ Bingle called the mask mandate government overreach. He also made his objection known by calling out other members of City Council for inconsistently wearing their masks but didn’t provide any proof.
KHQ found pictures of other councilmembers mask-less while inside, though in many of those pictures’ council members have their masks in hand as if to take it off to pose for the camera.
The questionable pictures are of Councilmember Zach Zappone inside playing pool, but there are drinks around and according to the mandate you don’t need to wear a mask while eating or drinking; however, it is recommended to limit exposure as much as possible.
KHQ reached out to Zappone who said we are all human and make mistakes, no one is perfect but added you can’t compare those pictures to what Bingle is doing. Zappone saying that Bingle is: “deliberately using his office to break the law.”
KHQ also reached out to Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson who has been seen in some photos not wearing a mask but in those photos, she is holding her mask or has it within arm's reach.
It’s important to note that each violation of the state mask mandate could result in fines to be paid by the city and may be charged as a misdemeanor.