Weather Alert

Dangerously cold temperatures will continue to impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho through the remainder of the workweek and into the first half of the weekend. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens for most locations. Meanwhile overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Portions of the region will also see dangerous wind chills of minus 7 to minus 15 early Friday morning. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia can occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will also continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week with widespread moderate to locally heavy snow possible today over southeast Washington into north- central Idaho. Another round of significant snow is possible on Monday and Monday night, especially over north Idaho and near the Cascades.