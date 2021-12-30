Jonathan Bingle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jonathan Bingle was sworn in as a member of the Spokane City Council on Thursday.

Bingle, a small business owner and former pastor, won 57% of the vote in the November election, defeating Naghmana Sherazi for the District 1 seat.

He replaces Kate Burke, a progressive who opted not to run for a second term.

Bingle posted about the swearing-in ceremony on Facebook:

"The honor of a lifetime. I can’t wait to serve my community as an elected city councilman. Praise God for His faithfulness," he wrote.

The first council meeting will be held on Jan. 3, 2022.

