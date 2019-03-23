A judge has ruled against convicted killer Joseph Duncan's appeal to escape the death penalty.
The Spokesman-Review reports U.S. District Court Judge Edward Lodge ruled against Duncan's 12-argument appeal on Friday. Duncan was sentenced in 2008 to three death penalties that attorneys later challenged.
“Duncan claims the combination and cumulative effect of the problems and errors he alleges occurred from the beginning to the end of his case, deprived him of his constitutional rights to a fair and reliable proceedings and due process and, as a result, his conviction and death sentence should not be allowed to stand,” Lodge wrote Friday. “For the reasons stated in this order, except as to count seven, the court finds Duncan’s claims are without merit.”
Lodge found against Duncan in all arguments, except for a pending legal matter and affirmed two of three death penalties against him.
In 2005, Duncan became one of the area's most notorious criminals for his attacks on the Groene family near Coeur d'Alene.