Joseph Gray booked in jail, murder and robbery suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Spokane Valley

UPDATE: JANUARY 19 AT 8 A.M.
Joseph Michael Gray was booked in the Spokane County Jail on Jan. 19 around 1 a.m., according to the inmate roster. Gray's bond is set at $1,000,000 and he's booked for robbery and murder.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for a 28-year-old Joseph M. Gray for first degree murder and robbery last week. Detectives said Gray shot and killed a 35-year-old on New Year's Eve.
This continues to be a developing story, we'll update you when information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Joseph "Joe" M. Gray for 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery. Police detectives say Gray shot and killed 35-year-old Christopher Smith on New Year's Eve.
On December 31st, 2020, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of S. Park Rd in Spokane Valley and found Smith, who had been shot and later died. Witnesses told police that two men and a woman had been in an argument that escalated to the shooting. After the shooting, the man and woman ran off, leaving Smith behind.
On January 13th, the woman involved in that original argument on Park Rd, now identified as 30-year-old Krystal M. Johnson, was arrested in relation to an argument/assault call at the Adams Square Apartments. Johnson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery.
Gray is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you know his location, call 9-1-1.
Anyone with other information regarding the investigation can call Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 or Major Crimes Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.