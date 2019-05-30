SPOKANE, Wash.- The Spokane County Prosecutor's office has confirmed Scheel pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder, with domestic violence.
Scheel is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14th in Judge Cooney's Courtroom.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Scheel was arrested after they went to do a welfare check for his girlfriend at her apartment. At first, Scheel refused to let them in. After forcing their way in deputies say found her body inside.
28-year-old Joseph Scheel's bail was set at $1-million dollars, as he faced first-degree murder charges.
