Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM PDT... AT 526 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM BETWEEN MOUNT SPOKANE AND CHATTAROY. THIS STORM WAS MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 5 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. RAIN AMOUNTS OF A HALF INCH OR MORE WILL FALL QUICKLY UNDER THE CORE OF THIS SLOW MOVING STORM. FREQUENT LIGHTNING WILL ALSO ACCOMPANY THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHATTAROY, MOUNT SPOKANE AND MILAN.