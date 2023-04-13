SPOKANE, Wash. — A new baby is such a wonderful time for any family, but it can also be overwhelming. This is something mom Lauren Gilman knows firsthand.
"Being in the NIC was terrifying, but you had people there every step of the way, and then when we were discharged you were like oh my god, I have to do this by myself," Gilman said.
Joya Family Child Family and Development has been assisting families in Spokane for over sixty years. Providing early intervention for children. Recently, Joya received a grant which enabled them to open an Urgent Feeding Clinic which was essential for Gilman's baby, Samuel.
“They helped coordinate a plan, with a whole bunch of different organizations to keep him successfully growing and progressing and without that I would have drowned. There is no way I could have coordinated that by myself,” Gilman said.
With a large portion of Joya families being low income, donations and grants enable them to better equip families with the essential products they need.
"Families already have enough on their plate they think 'my baby's not making the progress they should' and they last thing we want them to think about is having to scrape together enough money to get some help," Elizabeth Hartnett, speech and language pathologist at Joya, said. "We want them to come to us and money not even be part of the conversation."
