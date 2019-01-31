Jr. Bloomsday race is back this year. The Lilac Bloomsday Association decided to bring back the race for the first time since the 1990s. Organizers say they have space for 3,000 kids to register.
Here is some important information:
- Registration opens February 1st and space is limited to the first 3,000 kids to register.
- Jr. Bloomsday is open to kids in the 3rd through 7th grade.
- Date: Saturday April 20, 2019
- Time: 9:00 AM
- Location: Avista Stadium (home of the Spokane Indians) at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds
- Distance: 1.25 miles
- Race Course: Runners will start and finish the race at Avista Stadium. The kids will actually finish inside the ballpark right near home plate! Thank you, Spokane Indians!
- Cost: $20.00 -- includes finisher t-shirt and souvenir bracelet. *A portion of the proceeds for Jr. Bloomsday will be donated to Active4Youth
- Entry: Registration opens February 1st and is limited to the first 3,000 kids. Registration closes when 3,000 kids have registered. Don't delay or you will miss out on the fun! Click here to register
- Finisher T-shirt: Just like our world famous 12k, each finisher will receive a t-shirt, the design and color of which will remain secret until race day.
- Race Format: Kids will be escorted to the start line and will begin their races every few minutes (wave start). Once each child finishes, they will then be escorted by Jr. Bloomsday chaperones to the Silverwood Theme Park Reunion Zone where they will be reunited with their cheering families.
- Timed Race: Each participant will be chip timed and will receive a finishing time. Results will be available immediately following the race.
- Volunteer: If you would like to volunteer for Jr. Bloomsday please go here for more information.