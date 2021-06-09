FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho - Lori Vallow Daybell is now committed to a state mental health facility at the order of a judge, according to East Idaho News.
The order was signed by Judge Steven Boyce places Lori Valley Daybell under treatment to restore her mental competency.
Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell were charged for first-degree murder in the deaths of Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.
Lori was found unfit to stand trial after her mental stability was questioned.
During Chad Daybell's arraignment Wednesday morning, he pled not guilty to all charges brought against him.
The judge said due to the nature of the case, a scheduling conference will take place two weeks from today to set trial.