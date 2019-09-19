COLFAX, Wash. - The judge in the case of former Pullman Police Sergeant Dan Hargraves has declared a mistrial following 11 hours of deliberation from the jury.
The decision came down Thursday, September 19, following five days of trial proceedings and 11 hours of deliberation by the jury.
All 12 jurors had told the judge there was no chance they'd be able to reach a verdict in a reasonable amount of time.
The prosecutor says he will decide in the coming days whether he wants to retry Hargraves.
HLast fall, Hargraves was arrested after an 18-year-old Washington State University student reported she'd been sexually assaulted. Hargraves later resigned from his position amid an investigation.