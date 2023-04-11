BOISE, Idaho - The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell for the murder of her two children and husband's former wife entered its seventh day following Monday's opening statements. Rexburg Police Department detective, Ray Hermosillo, was the first witness called to the stand.
Hermosillo was investigating the disappearance of Lori Vallow's daughter and son, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, and helped unearth their bodies from a purported pet cemetery at the home Chad Daybell, Lori's new husband.
According to East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton, who has been following the trial from inside the courtroom, Hermosillo testified the last dates he's aware of with "proof of life" for the children are Sept. 8, 2019 for Tylee and Sept. 22, 2019 for J.J. Photos of the children on these dates were submitted as evidence.
Eaton described Vallow as appearing stoic throughout the testimony, as she allegedly has through every court appearance. The court broke for lunch, but at 12:50 p.m., Vallow's attorney asked the judge for time to visit with his client, who appeared visibly upset.
After nearly an hour, Vallow reentered the courtroom with her team. Her attorney told the judge she wished to waive her right to be present, citing an emotional afternoon and Vallow's "fragile mental health."
The prosecutor argued for the judge to override the requested excusal, citing Idaho law, which allows some defendants to waive their right to be present during part of their trial, but there is a process if someone wants to be voluntarily absent. She also said the state of Idaho deserves Vallow's presence in the courtroom.
The judge agreed with the prosecutor and overrode Vallow's request, resuming the trial. Eaton stated Vallow had no reaction toward the judge's decision.
Following the recess, graphic images were submitted into evidence, including photos of Tylee's remains uncovered by investigators showing charred bones, decomposing flesh, teeth, and parts of her skull.
An autopsy was conducted for J.J. on June 11, 2020.
"I saw a little boy in red pajamas. He had a white plastic bag around his head, several layers of duct tape from his chin to his forehead area, his arms were duct taped with several layers of duct taped," Hermosillo testified. "His arms were folded across his chest. His feet were also duct taped and bound. He had a white and blue child’s blanket placed on top of him."
Photos from the autopsy were submitted as evidence. While the detective described the findings, Larry Woodcock, grandfather of the children, was bent over sobbing where he sat in the gallery.
A 15 minute break was called following Hermosillo's testimony of the autopsy, during which Vallow remained quiet and scowling, different from her normally cheerful demeanor in court.
When the trial resumed, one of the prosecutors said to Hermosillo, "It’s been a tough day."
Hermosillo responds, "It has been a tough day."