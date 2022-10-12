DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Lincoln County District Court judge dismissed a motion by Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf to have his charges for driving under the influence dropped.
Machtolf was arrested in June for charges of driving under the influence. Machtolf argued the officer who initially stopped him did not have reasonable suspicion to do so.
According to court documents, two tips, one from a 911 call and another in-person, suggested Machtolf might have been drunk driving.
Judge Carolyn Benzel concluded the tips were reliable, and the officer's observations corroborated the suspicious activity, ultimately justifying the officer's decision to pull over Machtolf.